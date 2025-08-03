Kashmir

Mission YUVA launches UT-Wide Entrepreneurship Mela to empower J&K youth

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a major push towards fostering youth-led innovation and self-reliance, Mission YUVA has launched the Capacity Building for Entrepreneurship Mela across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This ambitious initiative aims to empower young minds through skilling, business ideation, and mentorship opportunities—laying the foundation for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.A statement issued here said that organised in collaboration with educational institutions including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Polytechnics, and Colleges, the Mela is witnessing  enthusiastic participation from students, budding entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders alike. “Entrepreneurship is not just about starting businesses—it’s about building capabilities, solving problems, and creating value within communities,” said a spokesperson for Mission YUVA. “This Mela is a platform where young individuals are encouraged to dream boldly, design innovatively, and take action confidently,” said a participant. He said that the key features of the Mela were Skill Development Sessions– Hands-on training in areas like digital marketing, financial literacy, and business modelling, Business Ideation Workshops–Guided sessions to help participants turn ideas into viable start-up concepts and Mentorship Clinics–Industry experts and successful entrepreneurs offering one-on-one guidance and feedback. The event aligns with national priorities such as Skill India, Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, furthering the vision of a self-sustaining, youth-driven Jammu and Kashmir.With Mission YUVA at the helm, the initiative reaffirms the Union Territory’s commitment to unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of its youth—transforming them into job creators and change agents.

AN-32 Kargil courier service concludes season with final flight
IUST hosts conference on advanced materials for health, energy
Srinagar-Gurez road proposal sent to centre for national highway status: Govt
CS visits Kathua industrial estates 
Swachhta Pakhwada: MC G’bal conducts 466 sanitation drives
Share This Article
Previous Article Advanced Surgical Care: GMC Sgr’s Paediatric Surgery dept achieves unprecedented success 
Next Article Railways tighten noose on ticketless travel in Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CS reviews water transport, lake conservation measures for Sgr
City
Govt Press president praises Accounts Officer for exemplary service
City
Railways tighten noose on ticketless travel in Jammu
Jammu
Advanced Surgical Care: GMC Sgr’s Paediatric Surgery dept achieves unprecedented success 
City