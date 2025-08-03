Mission YUVA launches UT-Wide Entrepreneurship Mela to empower J&K youth

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a major push towards fostering youth-led innovation and self-reliance, Mission YUVA has launched the Capacity Building for Entrepreneurship Mela across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. This ambitious initiative aims to empower young minds through skilling, business ideation, and mentorship opportunities—laying the foundation for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.A statement issued here said that organised in collaboration with educational institutions including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Polytechnics, and Colleges, the Mela is witnessing enthusiastic participation from students, budding entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders alike. “Entrepreneurship is not just about starting businesses—it’s about building capabilities, solving problems, and creating value within communities,” said a spokesperson for Mission YUVA. “This Mela is a platform where young individuals are encouraged to dream boldly, design innovatively, and take action confidently,” said a participant. He said that the key features of the Mela were Skill Development Sessions– Hands-on training in areas like digital marketing, financial literacy, and business modelling, Business Ideation Workshops–Guided sessions to help participants turn ideas into viable start-up concepts and Mentorship Clinics–Industry experts and successful entrepreneurs offering one-on-one guidance and feedback. The event aligns with national priorities such as Skill India, Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, furthering the vision of a self-sustaining, youth-driven Jammu and Kashmir.With Mission YUVA at the helm, the initiative reaffirms the Union Territory’s commitment to unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of its youth—transforming them into job creators and change agents.