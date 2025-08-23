Mission YUVA : DC Ramban hands over 51 loan sanction letters to beneficiaries

Ramban, Aug 22: In a significant push towards fostering youth entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, handed over 51 loan sanction letters to beneficiaries under the Mission YUVA initiative.According to a statement issued here, the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) in collaboration with J&K Bank approved 209 loan cases under the scheme.During a brief ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner gave away the sanction letters to the beneficiaries in the presence of ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak, senior functionaries of J&K Bank including the General Manager, DGM, AGM Zonal Head, Cluster Head, as well as the District Nodal Officer JKEDI, Functional Manager DIC, Assistant Director Employment Ramban, Counselling Officer Employment Department Ramban and other officials and stakeholders.Interacting with the youth, the Deputy Commissioner described the Mission YUVA as a transformative initiative aimed at tackling unemployment by empowering young people with access to finance, skills, and livelihood opportunities. He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the loans judiciously and establish sustainable ventures with sincerity and discipline.