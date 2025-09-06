Mission YUVA: DC approves 307 cases to promote youth entrepreneurship

Follow us on

Reasi, Sep 05: In a significant push towards youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Nidhi Malik Friday approved 307 loan cases under Mission Yuva here at a meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC).

As per a statement issued here, during the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the applications received through the Skill and Business Development Unit (SBDU). After thorough scrutiny, the committee approved 307 cases, including 306 under non-enterprises and one under MSME, for financial assistance and institutional support.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nidhi Malik underlined the role of Mission YUVA in equipping youth with skills, fostering entrepreneurship and creating avenues for self-employment across the district. She emphasized the importance of post-approval handholding and continuous follow-up to ensure the long-term sustainability of the approved ventures.

Highlighting the need for synergy among departments, the DC Malik called for coordinated efforts to maximize outreach and impact of the scheme. She also directed banks to ensure timely processing and quick disbursement of sanctioned cases to benefit the youth at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Reasi, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Assistant Director Employment, Annie Vaid, representatives from banks and other concerned officers.