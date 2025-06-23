Kashmir

Mission Yuva Anantnag holds IEC campaign

1 Min Read

Anantnag, Jun 22: Mission Yuva, an initiative aimed at youth empowerment, emerged as the centrepiece of the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Anantnag.

The Yoga Day event was held at the Shaheed Humayun Muzzamil Memorial Government Degree College, where Mission Yuva had set up its informative desks and selfie points, witnessing a huge rush of youngsters. These enthusiastic youngsters enquired about the Mission Yuva programme and its benefits. They clicked selfies at Selfie points.

The initiative aimed to give empowering career advice and make youngsters aware of the offerings of the Mission Yuva to them.

Notably, Mission Yuva is a flagship programme of the government which promotes development among youth.

 

