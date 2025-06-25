Mission Vatsalya : DC sanctions Rs 1.28 cr sponsorship assistance for 201 beneficiaries in Doda

Doda, June 24: Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh has sanctioned over Rs.1.28 crore as Non-Institutional Care Sponsorship benefit to support 201 eligible children under the centrally sponsored Mission Vatsalya scheme.

The financial assistance has been facilitated through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) via J&K Bank, ensuring transparency and timely credit to beneficiaries. However, the release of the funds was marked by presentation of a symbolic (dummy) cheque to highlight the total amount of Rs 1,28,53,020, disbursed under the scheme.

The initiative aims to provide crucial financial assistance to children living in vulnerable conditions, including orphans, children who have lost one parent, those with disabilities, those battling life-threatening illnesses, and children from economically disadvantaged families. The support will help address their essential needs such as education, healthcare, and nutrition, enabling them to lead safe, healthy and dignified life. The event was coordinated by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Tariq Qazi