Mission to eradicate terrorism in J&K still ongoing: Shah

JAMMU, APR 07: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the significant progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in combating terrorism and ending separatist ideologies in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he emphasised that the mission to completely eliminate terrorism remains ongoing.

Addressing the families of martyred police personnel in Jammu, Shah acknowledged their immense sacrifice and commitment. He said, “For more than three and a half decades, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the devastating effects of terrorism. We are proud of the sacrifice of our brave policemen who laid down their lives to protect our country, our homes, and our future.”

Shah further asserted, “The whole country is proud of the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been made in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideologies.”

However, he made it clear that while progress has been achieved, the work is far from over. “Our mission is still not accomplished. Terrorism has been curbed, but it has not been completely eliminated,” he stated.

Shah also urged the J&K Government to take positive steps for the compassionate appointment of 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of martyr SGCT Jaswant Singh, upon reaching adulthood.

The Home Minister honoured the family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, a Deputy Manager at APCO Construction, who was martyred during a terrorist attack on the Sonamarg Tunnel project. He expressed deep gratitude to the families, saying, “No amount of words can take away the pain being felt by the bereaved, but it symbolizes our deep gratitude and the government’s unwavering commitment to stand with the families of the brave martyrs.”

Shah also urged everyone to follow the ideals of the martyrs, highlighting their eternal love for duty, honour, and “Maa Bharti.” He concluded by stating that the courage, sacrifice, and commitment of the martyrs will continue to inspire the nation to build the India of their dreams.