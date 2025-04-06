Missing girl’s body retrieved from power canal in Ganderbal

A girl who was missing, her body has been retrieved from water canal near Haknar Fraw area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Officials told GNS that search operation was launched today by SDRF and police after a girl was reported to be missing since April 5.

After strenuous efforts by the rescue team, her body was today retrieved from the power canal near Haknar Fraw.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Bano(17) daughter of Nazir Ahamad Khatana resident of Fraw Haknar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)