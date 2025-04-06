Breaking

Missing girl’s body retrieved from power canal in Ganderbal

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

A girl who was missing, her body has been retrieved from water canal near Haknar Fraw area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Officials told GNS that search operation was launched today by SDRF and police after a girl was reported to be missing since April 5.

After strenuous efforts by the rescue team, her body was today retrieved from the power canal near Haknar Fraw.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Bano(17) daughter of Nazir Ahamad Khatana resident of Fraw Haknar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

You Might Also Like

Nirmala Sitharaman to move J-K Appropriation (No 3) Bill in Lok Sabha; Budget discussion to continue in Parliament today

BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss implementation of Uniform Civil code

DAK seeks wastewater testing to predict Covid-19 outbreaks

Asian Games: India secures 5th shooting medal, Anish-Vijayveer-Adarsh bag bronze in 25 m rapid fire pistol event

Indian stocks extend losses, await US Fed policy outcome for fresh cues

Share This Article
Previous Article 40 dog bite victims from across Kashmir reach SMHS in one day
Next Article Waqf Bill will benefit poor, women, people from backward communities: Rijiju
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara
Breaking
Cabinet Sub-Committee on reservation rules interacts with public delegations, students at SKICC
Breaking
Waqf Bill will benefit poor, women, people from backward communities: Rijiju
Breaking
40 dog bite victims from across Kashmir reach SMHS in one day
Breaking