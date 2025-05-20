Misri Briefs the Parliamentary Panel

Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces to decimate the terrorist support structures after the inhuman tragedy of Pahalgam carnage has achieved the desired results of imposing a cost on the adversary that wants to disturb peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.The swift action of the Indian Armed Forces targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(POJK) and Bahawalpur in Pakistan has demonstrated that India has the capability to deter the enemy’s nefarious designs without escalation and without civilian casualities.Besides that India has also shown that it can neutralise the drones and missiles aimed at the civilian habitations and the public institutions.The display of precision has proved that Indian defence system is well in place and can impose heavy cost on the adversary.Instead of co-operating to help India nab the terrorists who have been causing death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir by taking innocent lives, Pakistan indulged in escalation.After achieving the objective of teaching the terrorists a lesson ,India had no intention of indulging in a conflict that would have caused heavy loss of life.Instead India agreed to a ceasefire understanding at the bilateral level.Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has briefed the Parlaimentary Panel about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.The Foreign Secretary has made it clear that there has been no US intervention in achieving the ceasefire as it was a bilateral understanding.He also told the panel that the military conflict between the two nations was within the conventional domain and there was no nuclear factor involved.It is proper to mention that earlier President Trump too moderated his stance on US intervention after India responded proactively stating that the understanding was reached for the ceasefire at the DGMOs level.This meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Congress MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor.It must be noted that the Indian delegation will travel across the globe to sensitise the international community about the nefarious designs of Pakistan to destabilise India and its intentions to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Tharoor is also part of the delegation besides the other members.Earlier Misri was also trolled for breaking the news about the ceasefire on the social media.But the timely intervention by the strategic community and the opinion makers put the record straight and put the things in perspective.It was totally irrational and unjustified to attribute the collective decision of the government on an individual who was simply performing his professional duty.Though it needs to be ascertained as which group or individual was instrumental initiating the trolling of a highly competent and professional Foreign Secretary who has a brilliant track record while performing the national duty at various levels.This briefing will go a long way in sensitising the international community once they start visiting the various nations.It is hoped that after the briefing by the Foreign Secretary who has been the official spokesman of the government during the Operation Sindoor will enable the delegation to present the Indian perspective in a comprehensive and convincing manner.When it comes to representing the nation,it must be internalised that the national intrest takes the centrestage and the political differences are left in the backyard.So far the Indian political class has shown a national commitment in the time of the conflict and united against the subversive tendencies of Pakistan. This is the beauty of indian democracy where the nation is held supreme.