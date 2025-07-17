BreakingNational

Minor technical glitch forces IndiGo flight to return to Delhi shortly after take-off

ANI
An IndiGo flight en route to Imphal on Thursday was forced to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a minor technical issue, the airline said in a statement.

Flight 6E 5118, which departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport for Imphal, experienced a technical snag shortly into the journey. As a precautionary measure, the pilots opted to turn back and landed the aircraft safely in Delhi.

“In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter,” said an IndiGo spokesperson.

“Inconvenience caused to our customers is regretted. As always, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us.,” the spokesperson added.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were provided assistance during the delay. The airline has not disclosed the specific nature of the technical issue.

Earlier, an IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected mid-air.

The flight, 6E 6271, was scheduled to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa but was instead rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

According to an official statement from an IndiGo spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

“An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” the spokesperson said.

All passengers on board are reported to be safe. The airline is coordinating to ensure minimal disruption to the travel plans of the affected customers. (ANI)

