Minor killed, another injured after a stone fell on them in Uri

A minor was killed where as another was injured after they came were hit by stone at a hill in Dahi Chollan area of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Two minors were sitting on a hill in the Dahi Chollan area when a stone fell from the hill and hit them, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old minor identified as Sajid Safeer Mughal, son of Safeer Ahmad Mughal, resident of Dhani Syedan.

Another boy, Aadil Mughal, son of Imtiyaz Mughal, a resident of Dhani Syedan, aged 10 years, sustained critical injuries. Local residents shifted him to PHC Boniyar.

A senior police officer confirmed the death of the minor and said a police team has already reached to the spot and have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)