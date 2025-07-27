Breaking

Minor killed, another injured after a stone fell on them in Uri

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A minor was killed where as another was injured after they came were hit by stone at a hill in Dahi Chollan area of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Two minors were sitting on a hill in the Dahi Chollan area when a stone fell from the hill and hit them, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old minor identified as Sajid Safeer Mughal, son of Safeer Ahmad Mughal, resident of Dhani Syedan.

Another boy, Aadil Mughal, son of Imtiyaz Mughal, a resident of Dhani Syedan, aged 10 years, sustained critical injuries. Local residents shifted him to PHC Boniyar.

A senior police officer confirmed the death of the minor and said a police team has already reached to the spot and have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

Defying oppression, Afghan woman wins World Peace Prize in Sweden
India extends ban on de-oiled rice bran export by four months
Yamuna drops below danger mark to 203.92 metres
PM Modi encourages tourism, conservation efforts during visit to Kaziranga National Park
Rahul Gandhi gets relief in ‘Modi-surname’ case, Patna HC stays lower court’s order
Share This Article
Previous Article PM Modi hails India’s space progress; highlights Chandrayaan-3, Shubhanshu Shukla success
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi hails India’s space progress; highlights Chandrayaan-3, Shubhanshu Shukla success
Breaking National
“Inspiring visionary”: PM Modi pays homage to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on 10th death anniversary
Developing Story National
Men’s Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE; India to take on Pakistan on September 14
Breaking Sports
Army inaugurates War Memorial with names of Poonch civilians who died due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News