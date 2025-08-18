Minor girl kidnapped, found dead in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 17: The body of a minor girl was recovered on Sunday from the Batsar–Sehpora road in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The victim, believed to be around 14 years old, is suspected to have been kidnapped and murdered by unidentified persons, while her elder sister narrowly escaped the ordeal.According to officials, the incident occurred near Sehpora village, where unknown persons allegedly abducted both sisters. The elder sister managed to escape but sustained trauma and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.Upon receiving information, a police team immediately reached the scene and transferred the girl’s body for medico-legal formalities. “The cause of death is being ascertained, and further investigation is underway,” an official said.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, who visited the site, confirmed that the case is being treated as a heinous crime. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the minor was kidnapped near her residence. Her body was later found along the Batsar–Sehpora road, where crucial evidence has been recovered,” he explained.He added that a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident. “Forensic experts are already on the scene, and with the help of technical analysis, we are confident of solving the case swiftly. A team of doctors has been constituted to ensure a transparent medico-legal examination,” SSP Poswal said.The identity of the victim has not been disclosed due to her age. The incident has sparked widespread anger and grief across the district, with people demanding swift justice and stringent punishment for those responsible.