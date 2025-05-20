Minor girl dies after being hit by scooty in Srinagar’s Soura, driver arrested

A three-year-old girl died after being hit by a scooty in Soura area of Srinagar today afternoon, while the driver has been arrested, officials said.

An official told that the girl was hit by the scooty in the Awantabhawan area of Soura and was critically injured in the incident.

“Soon after she was rushed to SKIMS Soura where she succumbed to her injuries. The scooty rider has been arrested and further probe is on,” he said.

The girl has identified as Nabeeha Safeer (3) daughter of Safeer Ahmad Bhat, of Hamza Colony, Soura—(KNO)