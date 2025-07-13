Minor dead, two missing as Srinagar family drowns in Jhelum at Gantmulla, Baramulla

A family picnic turned into a devastating tragedy on Sunday evening after four individuals, including two minors, drowned in the River Jhelum near the NHPC Canal at Ijara Gantmulla area of Boniyar in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to SDRF official, the Srinagar-based family was enjoying a picnic when two children accidentally slipped into the fast-flowing waters. In a desperate attempt to save them, two more family members jumped into the river but were also swept away by the current.

A local resident quickly intervened and managed to rescue one individual. Despite the brave effort, one minor was found dead, while two others remain missing. The rescue operation is led by SDRF Baramulla , Civil defence URI,Police Station Bonyar, and Locals is currently underway to trace the missing individuals.

The Victims were identified As1. Syed Mohammad Ilyas Geelani

Son of Mufti Abdul Rahim, Resident of Towheedganj, Baramulla.

Age: 31 years

Rescued successfully and currently receiving treatment at PHC Sheeri. Condition reported to be stable.

2. Mehnaz Rashid Shah

Son of Abdul Rashid, Resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

Age: 40 years

Still missing – Search operations ongoing.

3. Ahmad Bin Khalid

Son of Khalid Mehraj Shah, Resident of Hyderpora, Srinagar.

Age: 12 years

Still missing – Search operations ongoing

4. Ibrahim Bin Showkat

Son of Showkat Shah, Resident of Narkara, Budgam.

Age: 13 years body recovered from the Power Canal at Bonyar.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures and public awareness around water bodies, particularly during the monsoon season when river currents are especially strong.

Authorities have assured that all efforts are being made to locate the missing individuals and provide support to the bereaved families.