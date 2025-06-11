Breaking

Minor boy slips to death in Srinagar’s Tailbal Nallah

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

A five-year-old boy died after slipping into a stream in the Tailbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy accidentally slipped into Tailbal Nallah this afternoon.

He said the boy was rescued by locals and shifted to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition, where he later succumbed.

He has been identified as Shayan Ahmed Mallah (05) son of Mohammad Ramzan Mallah of Habbakh, Shanepora.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

