Minor boy drowns while bathing in Hokersar, rescue ops launched

A minor boy drowned while bathing in the Hokersar area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the boy drowned while bathing along with other children from the locality today near the Hokersar area.

He said soon after the incident, rescue teams were rushed to the spot and they have launched a search operation to trace the body.

The boy has been identified as Zaid Yousuf son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat of Chinar Colony, Zainakote—(KNO)

