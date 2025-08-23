Ministry of MSMEs Field Office Sgr reviews AI-driven dispute resolution

Srinagar, Aug 22: A pivotal meeting was held at the Br MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar, to discuss the newly launched Ministry of MSME Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and to deliberate on various marketing support initiatives under Government schemes.As per a statement issued here, the meeting was convened by Saheel Alaqband, Assistant Director, MSME and attended by Presidents Imran Murtaza Industrialists Association Khonmoh and Syed Fazal Illahi President Industrialists Association BAMK, along with core members from the association.Alaqband briefed the participants on the objectives and benefits of the newly introduced ODR scheme, emphasizing its innovative, AI-driven digital platform, claimed to be the first of its kind globally and aimed at resolving delayed payment issues and commercial disputes efficiently.The Assistant Director also informed the participants about the PMS Marketing Support scheme, under which the Government of India provides up to 80% financial assistance to MSMEs for participating in approved national exhibitions. This support includes airfare and stall rent subsidy, enabling MSMEs to expand their market outreach and showcase their products at a broader level.