Minister Sharma reviews essential supplies amid flood crisis in J&K

Calls for coordinated response for remote areas

Srinagar, Sept 09: In the wake of the recent floods that have disrupted life in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Information Technology, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review the availability and distribution of essential commodities including food grains, LPG, and petroleum products across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Saurav Bhagat, along with senior officers of the department.

During the meeting, the minister was apprised that adequate stocks of food grains and essentials are available in all districts. The ration for the month of August has already been distributed, while in certain flood-affected and vulnerable areas, the September quota has also been issued in advance to ensure uninterrupted supply. In addition, the department has maintained a buffer stock of food grains, LPG, and other essential items to meet any future requirements in case of extended disruption.

It was also highlighted that with the active cooperation of telecom operators, the Smart PDS system has been made fully functional, ensuring that the distribution of ration remains smooth and transparent despite the challenges posed by floods.

The meeting was informed that around 400 trucks carrying petroleum products and other essential supplies have reached the Kashmir Division through the Mughal Road, providing a lifeline after the temporary disruption of the national highway. Similarly, supplies have been ensured to the far-flung districts of Kishtwar and Doda through the Simthan Top route, ensuring that people in these areas do not face any shortage of essentials.

The minister was also briefed that air-dropping of food supplies has been carried out in inaccessible and cut-off villages, where road connectivity has been severely affected due to landslides and flooding. This measure has ensured that no household remains without food and basic essentials during the crisis.

While interacting with the officers, Sharma said, “The government is fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of food grains, LPG, and other essentials across Jammu and Kashmir, even in the face of natural calamities. I want to reassure the people that there is no shortage of food stock. All possible measures, including road transportation through alternative routes and air-dropping in inaccessible areas, are being taken to reach every household.”

The minister directed the officials to maintain close coordination with district administrations and field functionaries to monitor the ground situation regularly and to adopt a proactive approach in addressing emerging challenges. He stressed that special attention must be given to remote and vulnerable areas to ensure equitable supply and to prevent any hardship to the public.

Sharma appreciated the efforts of officers, frontline workers of the Food & Supplies Department and various oil companies for working tirelessly in difficult conditions and called for continued dedication until complete normalcy is restored.