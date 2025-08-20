Minister Sharma announces Slew of activities on Eve of National Sports Day

Srinagar, Aug 19: In line with the nationwide initiative to promote sports and physical fitness, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, IT, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, today announced a slew of programmes to mark National Sports Day on August 29 and Community Fitness Day on August 31 across Jammu and Kashmir.A statement issued here said that the Minister made the announcement while participating in a virtual meeting convened by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, which was attended by Sports Ministers from different States and Union Territories to finalize the framework for the celebrations across the country. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul and other senior officers. Satish Sharma informed that the week-long activities in Jammu and Kashmir will be aimed at spreading awareness about fitness, encouraging grassroots participation in sports, and inculcating the values of discipline, teamwork and healthy living among citizens. He said that schools, colleges, and community institutions during morning assemblies will organise tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, fitness pledges, sports and recreational games, indigenous sports, yoga sessions, cycling events and community walks. “To ensure greater inclusivity and impact, a specified target of individuals per district has been set. Special attention will be given to youth engagement as well as fitness activities for senior citizens under the Fit India Movement”, the Minister said.Sharma further highlighted that the celebrations will have a strong digital engagement component, with campaigns on social media platforms, promotional taglines, and fitness assessments through the Fit India Mobile App. He added that all activities and achievements will be documented, including medal tallies and photo galleries, and uploaded on the Fit India portal through institutional logins for record and transparency. Reiterating the vision of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said, “National Sports Day is not only a tribute to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand ji but also an occasion to reinforce the importance of sports and fitness in the lives of our people. We are committed to making this celebration a people’s movement where every village, every youth, and every citizen actively participates. Sports and fitness must become a way of life for all.” The Minister urged institutions, communities and citizens across Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and participate in the programmes, making the celebrations of National Sports Day 2025 and Community Fitness Day a grand success.