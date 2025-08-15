Minister Satish Sharma visits GMC Jammu, reviews treatment of Kishtwar Cloudburst victims

Minister Satish Sharma on Friday visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to review the medical care being provided to the victims of the recent Kishtwar cloudburst.

During the visit, the Minister interacted with the injured patients and their attendants. He expressed solidarity with the affected families and conveyed his wishes for the early recovery of the injured.

Sharma directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical facilities, including state-of-the-art treatment, timely interventions, and round-the-clock attention. He emphasized that no effort should be spared in providing quality healthcare to the victims.

The Minister further assured that the government is fully committed to extending all necessary support and resources for the effective treatment and rehabilitation of the affected individuals.