Minister Satish Sharma orders crackdown on adulterated food supplies

In a decisive move to protect public health, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the FCI Godown, Lethpora, following a complaint and viral video from Shilvath, Bandipora. The video alleged that low-quality and rotten rice had been transported from Punjab to the Shilvath Rice Godown for public distribution.

During the inspection, the Minister examined the quality of rice stocks, checked storage records, and reviewed hygiene standards. Officials accompanying him were directed to submit a detailed report and ensure immediate corrective measures wherever lapses were detected.

The visit forms part of a larger campaign against adulterated and unsafe food supplies that the Minister initiated earlier this month. Over the past week, he has led inspections of FCI godowns, fair price shops, hotels, restaurants, and street vendors across Srinagar, targeting unhygienic storage practices and substandard food products.

Sharma emphasised that the government maintains a zero-tolerance approach to food adulteration and will take strict legal action against any individual or organisation found guilty of endangering public health. He also urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspected violations, reinforcing the importance of community participation in maintaining food safety standards