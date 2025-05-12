Breaking

Minister Rana welcomes ceasefire, signals relief for LoC victim families

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Minister Javed Rana welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the JKNC’s longstanding commitment to structured dialogue. During his interaction with the media, Minister Rana also hinted at compassionate appointments for the next of kin (NoKs) of victims of cross-LoC shelling.

 

When asked about potential assistance to victim families, Minister Rana revealed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hinted including these families under the ambit of SRO-43, for which necessary orders will follow.

 

“There is no alternative to dialogue,” Minister Rana stressed, “War only brings mutual destruction and helps no one.”

 

Earlier today, Minister Rana, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Advisor Nasir Aslam, along with local MLAs Ch. Muhammad Aktam and Ajaz Jan, engaged with civil society in Poonch, assessing the damage to life and property caused by the conflict.

Joining Program of well-known Entrepreneurs in presence of Vivek Bali
SMC illuminates Srinagar City in honour of Independence Day Celebrations
Timber seized, case registered in Handwara: Police
More than nine lakh tourists enjoy Gondola ride at Gulmarg this year
I-League: Struggling Rajasthan United, Gokulam Kerala set to go head-to-head, aim to find consistency
Share This Article
Previous Article UAPA Case: Over 150 residences searched so far in Srinagar as Police intensifies crackdown on terrorist associates
Next Article Our fight is against terrorists, not with Pakistan Military: Air Marshal Bharti on Operation Sindoor
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

India, Pakistan DGMO talks completed for today: Sources
Breaking National
Our fight is against terrorists, not with Pakistan Military: Air Marshal Bharti on Operation Sindoor
Breaking
UAPA Case: Over 150 residences searched so far in Srinagar as Police intensifies crackdown on terrorist associates
Breaking
Educational Institutions to reopen in non-border districts of Jammu division: Div Com
Breaking