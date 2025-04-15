Minister Rana visits Press Club Udhampur

Udhampur, April 14: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, Monday visited the Press Club Udhampur and had an exclusive interactive session with the media persons.

The Minister, while talking to the media members, emphasised the crucial role of journalism in highlighting the genuine developmental and social issues affecting the people. He urged the media fraternity to uphold the ethics and principles of journalism, ensuring that the voices of the marginalised and underprivileged are heard. He appreciated media’s efforts in bringing attention to critical issues and encouraged them to continue their watchdog role in promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

Rana stressed the significance of adhering to journalistic ethics while reporting on sensitive issues. He encouraged the media persons to focus on developmental and social issues that impact the lives of ordinary citizens. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards addressing the public grievances promptly and efficiently. Sumit Sharma, President and Ashish Dutt, General Secretary, along with other members, thanked the Minister for accepting their invitation. They appreciated his insights and commitment towards transparency in governance. The interaction served as a platform for meaningful dialogue between the Minister and the media fraternity, highlighting the importance of collaboration in promoting the welfare of the people.