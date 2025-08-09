Minister Javed Rana Visits Nishat, Alstang Water Filtration Plants 

Srinagar, August 09: Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ranaa on Saturday visited under construction Nishat & Alstang Water Filtration Plants to review Srinagar’s water supply systems.

He assessed potable water availability, filtration processes and progress on ongoing works, including under-construction 3.0 MGD Rapid Sand Filter Plant.

The Minister directed officials to ensure regular maintenance, adopt modern best practices and guarantee uninterrupted water supply.

He emphasized adherence to project timelines and called for the immediate procurement of Alum to enhance filtration efficiency.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led government remains committed to ensuring access to safe, clean and quality drinking water for every household in J&K.