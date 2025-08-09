BreakingKashmir

Minister Javed Rana Visits Nishat, Alstang Water Filtration Plants 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, August 09: Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ranaa on Saturday visited under construction Nishat & Alstang Water Filtration Plants to review Srinagar’s water supply systems.

He assessed potable water availability, filtration processes and progress on ongoing works, including under-construction 3.0 MGD Rapid Sand Filter Plant.

The Minister directed officials to ensure regular maintenance, adopt modern best practices and guarantee uninterrupted water supply.

He emphasized adherence to project timelines and called for the immediate procurement of Alum to enhance filtration efficiency.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led government remains committed to ensuring access to safe, clean and quality drinking water for every household in J&K.

37-year-old man’s body found in Anantnag
J&K reports 04 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death
Indian stocks open with minor fall; investors glued to US Fed outcome
From the valley to silver screen -Gul Reyaz’s cinematic triumphs in Kashmir
Dozens Vehicles blacklisted in Anantnag for violating Traffic Rules
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article GMC Baramulla staff protest six-year delay in recruitment rules, urge govt action to secure future
Next Article CS assesses preparedness for implementation of e-Office at Tehsil level
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CS assesses preparedness for implementation of e-Office at Tehsil level
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
GMC Baramulla staff protest six-year delay in recruitment rules, urge govt action to secure future
SEO Video
DSEK holds mass parent-teacher meets in Kashmir schools to boost community connect at grassroots
SEO Video
AIP holds protest as Er Rasheed enters 7th year in jail, slams parties’ double standards.
SEO Video