Minister Javed Rana visits Landslide-hit Kalaban village, assures relief & rehabilitation

Minister Javed Rana on Tuesday visited Kalaban village in Mendhar area of Poonch district, where a massive landslide destroyed 25 houses and left several others damaged.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Poonch and senior officials, Rana took stock of the damages and directed immediate relief measures including temporary shelter, food, healthcare facilities and SDRF compensation for the affected families.

The minister stressed the need for permanent relocation of the displaced families and assured them of full government support for their rehabilitation. He also instructed the Forest Department to take up soil conservation and plantation drives in the affected area, while directing the Flood Control Department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for long-term mitigation measures.

Rana reaffirmed the Omar Abdullah-led government’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities and said disaster response will be strengthened through sustainable, people-centric policies focused on safety, stability and environmental resilience.