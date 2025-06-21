Minister Javed Rana Reviews Muharram Arrangements in Srinagar’s Zadibal 

Srinagar, June 21: Minister Javed Rana on Saturday Reviewed Muharram arrangements in Zadibal ,Srinagar, to ensure peaceful and comfortable experience for devotees.

He visited several Imambargahs along with the Legislator Tanvir Sadiq to interact with caretakers, organisers and devotees, and take stock of the facilities/ arrangements there.

Javed Rana Directed the authorities to provide adequate facilities, maintain serene atmosphere and ensure safety.

Reiterates Government’s commitment to promoting unity, peace and mutual respect.