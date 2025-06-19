Breaking

Minister Javed Rana releases Booklet on Eco-Parks in Baramulla 

Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, released a comprehensive booklet showcasing the eco-parks developed across Baramulla district by the Jhelum Valley Forest Division.

The event was held in Baramulla, in the presence of local MLAs and senior officers.

The booklet provides an insightful overview of the district’s eco-parks, highlighting their significance in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

These eco-parks serve as exemplary models for eco-tourism, conservation, and community engagement, fostering ecological awareness and responsible land use.

By showcasing the district’s eco-parks, the booklet aims to promote eco-tourism, highlighting their natural beauty and biodiversity, and raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and the role of eco-parks in preserving the region’s natural heritage.

Rana emphasized the need for community involvement, calling for fostering community participation in eco-park development and recognizing the crucial role local communities play in conservation efforts.

The initiative demonstrates Omar Abdullah led Government’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation, showcasing its initiatives and achievements in the region.

The release of the booklet underscores the JK Government’s unwavering commitment to preserving the region’s natural beauty and promoting sustainable development.

By developing and promoting eco-parks, the Government aims to create a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation, ensuring a better future for the people of Baramulla district.

The event was attended by prominent local MLAs and senior officers, who appreciated the government’s efforts in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development in the region.

