Minister Javed Rana Pays Tributes to Imam Hussain(as) , Martyrs of Karbala 

Srinagar, July 05: Minister Javed Ahmed Rana today paid rich tributes to Imam Hussain (AS), describing him as the embodiment of courage, sacrifice and steadfastness, and the noble martyrs of Karbala.

In a poignant message, Rana expressed his deep reverence for the unparalleled sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who chose martyrdom over submission to injustice, upholding the highest principles of truth, dignity and justice.

The Minister highlighted that Imam Hussain’s (AS) unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and faith is a beacon of inspiration for humanity.

His legacy transcends sects, regions and eras, inspiring generations to stand firm against falsehood and uphold human dignity.

The values of sacrifice, patience and truthfulness embodied by Imam Hussain (AS) are particularly relevant today, when societies face moral and social challenges.

Rana prayed that the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala continue to illuminate the path of righteousness and guide humanity towards compassion, peace, and harmony.

He emphasized the importance of reflecting on the message of Karbala and renewing our commitment to principles of justice, equality and peaceful coexistence.

Rana highlighted the significance of Imam Hussain’s (AS) sacrifice, inspiring humanity to uphold the values of unity, social harmony and righteousness.

He extended prayers for peace, harmony and the well-being of the people, emphasizing the importance of building a just and equitable society.