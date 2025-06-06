Minister Javed Rana participates in Regional Power Ministers’ Conference

Chandigarh, June 06: Minister Javed Rana participated in Regional Power Ministers’ Conference, 2025 of Northern States/UTs in Chandigarh, deliberating on critical power sector issues.

The Minister emphasised the need for firm & assured power supply to J&K from GoI during winters at reasonable prices, strengthening cyber securitu & transmission infrastructure via upgradation of Kishenpur-Moga line & completion of 400 KVA Grid Station at Siot, promoting sustainable energy through small hydro projects & green corridor connectivity with Ladakh for solar energy evacuation.

Underlining the imperative of ensuring a reliable, sustainable and secure power supply, he assured that J&K Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders.