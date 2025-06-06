Breaking

Minister Javed Rana participates in Regional Power Ministers’ Conference

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chandigarh, June 06: Minister Javed Rana participated in Regional Power Ministers’ Conference, 2025 of Northern States/UTs in Chandigarh, deliberating on critical power sector issues.

The Minister emphasised the need for firm & assured power supply to J&K from GoI during winters at reasonable prices, strengthening cyber securitu & transmission infrastructure via upgradation of Kishenpur-Moga line & completion of 400 KVA Grid Station at Siot, promoting sustainable energy through small hydro projects & green corridor connectivity with Ladakh for solar energy evacuation.

Underlining the imperative of ensuring a reliable, sustainable and secure power supply, he assured that J&K Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders.

Govt to examine possibility of establishing General Hospital in GB Pant building, Sonawar: Sakeena Itoo
Garlic an ODOP product sustains farmers livelihoods, boosts economy of Kulgam
Srinagar Boat Capsize: Police recover 4 school bags from river Jehlum at Chattabal Vier
Parliament to consider amendments to Constitution, RPI Act for simultaneous polls in country: ECI
“Clouds of war now visible in entire region”: Omar Abdullah after Hassan Nasrallah’s death
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “J&K will be given status of state by PM Modi”: Omar Abdullah in Katra
Next Article “All good work is indeed left for me only to complete,” says PM Modi as he inaugurates major railway projects in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“If there’s no caste in India, how is Modi OBC?”: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on Caste Census
Breaking National
Pak enemy of peace, development and humanity: PM Modi
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Appreciate that your countries condemned Pahalgam terror attack,” EAM Jaishankar says at 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue
Breaking National
Kashmir to Kanyakumari no longer a dream: PM Modi
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News