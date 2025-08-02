Minister Javed Rana, MP Mian Altaf advocates for harmonious integration of religious values & scientific inquiry 

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and Member Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad, at the inaugural function of Macca Education Public School, Mendhar, advocated for a harmonious integration of religious values and scientific inquiry as the cornerstone for fostering a moral, inclusive and forward-looking society.

Minister Javed Rana placed special emphasis on women’s empowerment through a holistic education—one that combines spiritual grounding with modern scientific knowledge—as essential for cultivating a just, enlightened and socially resilient community.