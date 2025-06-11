Breaking

Minister Javed Rana Meets Delegations; addresses public welfare issues 

Srinagar, June 11: Minister Javed Ahmed Rana today met with delegations led by Legislator Javaid Beigh and representatives from Tral and Shopian, to discuss various public welfare issues.

The delegation led by Javaid Beigh raised concerns regarding the functioning of the Sheeri Narawah Irrigation Scheme, Nowpora Water Supply Scheme and Water Supply Schemes in Baramulla Town under the AMRUT project. Minister Rana assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed and directed the concerned field functionaries of the Jal Shakti Department to take immediate action.

The Minister also interacted with delegations from Tral and Shopian, who highlighted several public welfare issues affecting their areas. Minister Rana urged the delegations to continue bringing forth issues of public welfare and assured them that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments for prompt resolution.

The Minister urged the delegations to continue to project issues of public welfare.

