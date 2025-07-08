BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir

Minister Javed Rana Felicitates Officials of Dept of Wildlife Protection at Dachigam 

Inaugurates Wildlife Research & Training Centre and one-day compulsory training course on Wildlife Laws for Officers

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

Dachigam July 08: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, today felicitated the officers and staff of the Wildlife Department for their outstanding achievement in conservation of protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister was speaking at a gathering at Dachigam National Park organised to felicitate the officers/officials and other stakeholders who contributed in making Dachigam National Park highest-scoring protected area in the country with a remarkable score of 92.97% in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India under the aegis of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/ Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Pr. CCF & HoFF, Sarvesh Rai, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Senior Officers/ HoDs, Representatives of NGOs, Officers of the Department (Forest/ Wildlife), Staff, Trainees and Media Persons attended the felicitation ceremony.

Acknowledging their contribution, Rana said Dachigam National Park’s achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the forest department, wildlife experts, and local communities towards conservation of protected areas.

The park’s excellence in biodiversity protection, ecological management, staff efficiency and community engagement has set a benchmark for other protected areas to follow, he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of community awareness, anti-poaching efforts, and collaborative conservation initiatives in protecting the JK’s natural heritage.

He also noted the heartening increase in the Hangul population, with 323 individuals recorded in the latest survey of March 2025, considered a viable number.

To further enhance conservation efforts, the Minister announced several initiatives, including the formal recognition of five Wildlife Rescue Centres by the Central Zoo Authority, operationalization of 18 new trekking routes to foster ecological awareness and responsible adventure, and sincere efforts to improve the habitat of wild animals, including construction of water holes and planting of fruit-bearing plants.

The Minister reiterated the Omar Abdullah-led Government’s commitment to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s natural heritage and promote eco-tourism, biodiversity monitoring, and habitat restoration.

He hoped that the achievement of Dachigam National Park would inspire future generations to protect and preserve national wonders.

On the occasion, the Minister inaugurated the Wildlife Research & Training Centre and a one-day compulsory training course on Wildlife Laws for Officers, aimed at enhancing the capacity of wildlife officials in conservation and management of protected areas.

SKUAST-K introduces black cumin crop to farmers in Pulwama
Nigeria’s national award to PM Modi recognition of his leadership in strengthening links with Global South: Jaishankar
Passport awareness program for Haj aspirants-2024 on November 14 at Haj House Bemina
JKSSB reschedules Sub Inspector examination on Dec 20
J&K Assembly Speaker chairs House Committee meeting to assess issues raised by legislators
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha reviews progress of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in J&K UT
Next Article Trump, Netanyahu back Gaza relocation plan amid ceasefire talks
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Woman drug peddler arrested in Baramulla: Police
Breaking Kashmir
Anantnag Police recover lost bag of Pilgrim with Rs 40,000 during Amarnath Yatra
Breaking Kashmir
“Crucial stage of improvement, development”: China on relations with India
Breaking World
J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic advisory for Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Other Key Routes in view of ongoing SANJAY 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News