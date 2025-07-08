Minister Javed Rana Felicitates Officials of Dept of Wildlife Protection at Dachigam 

Dachigam July 08: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment, Javed Ahmed Rana, today felicitated the officers and staff of the Wildlife Department for their outstanding achievement in conservation of protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister was speaking at a gathering at Dachigam National Park organised to felicitate the officers/officials and other stakeholders who contributed in making Dachigam National Park highest-scoring protected area in the country with a remarkable score of 92.97% in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) exercise conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India under the aegis of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner/ Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Pr. CCF & HoFF, Sarvesh Rai, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Senior Officers/ HoDs, Representatives of NGOs, Officers of the Department (Forest/ Wildlife), Staff, Trainees and Media Persons attended the felicitation ceremony.

Acknowledging their contribution, Rana said Dachigam National Park’s achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the forest department, wildlife experts, and local communities towards conservation of protected areas.

The park’s excellence in biodiversity protection, ecological management, staff efficiency and community engagement has set a benchmark for other protected areas to follow, he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of community awareness, anti-poaching efforts, and collaborative conservation initiatives in protecting the JK’s natural heritage.

He also noted the heartening increase in the Hangul population, with 323 individuals recorded in the latest survey of March 2025, considered a viable number.

To further enhance conservation efforts, the Minister announced several initiatives, including the formal recognition of five Wildlife Rescue Centres by the Central Zoo Authority, operationalization of 18 new trekking routes to foster ecological awareness and responsible adventure, and sincere efforts to improve the habitat of wild animals, including construction of water holes and planting of fruit-bearing plants.

The Minister reiterated the Omar Abdullah-led Government’s commitment to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s natural heritage and promote eco-tourism, biodiversity monitoring, and habitat restoration.

He hoped that the achievement of Dachigam National Park would inspire future generations to protect and preserve national wonders.

On the occasion, the Minister inaugurated the Wildlife Research & Training Centre and a one-day compulsory training course on Wildlife Laws for Officers, aimed at enhancing the capacity of wildlife officials in conservation and management of protected areas.