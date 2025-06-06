Breaking

Minister Javed Rana extends Eid Al-Adha greetings, calls for compassion and unity

RK Online Desk
Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, has extended his warmest greetings to the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

 

In his message, the Minister said, “May the blessed festival bring peace, prosperity and joy to us all. On this occasion, let us come together to celebrate the true spirit of sacrifice and compassion that defines Eid Al-Adha.”

 

The Minister prayed for the well-being and happiness of all citizens and expressed hope that this occasion will foster a deep sense of social harmony and brotherhood among the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

 

Mr. Rana urged everyone to embody the true message of Eid Al-Adha by helping the needy and underprivileged, spreading love, kindness and generosity.

 

“As we commemorate this special day, let us strive to make a positive impact in our communities and spread the values of compassion, kindness and generosity that Eid Al-Adha embodies,” he added.

 

The Minister’s message is a call to action for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come together and celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Adha, while promoting social harmony, brotherhood, and kindness.

