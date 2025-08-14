BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsUncategorized

Minister Javed Rana expresses grief over Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy

Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives due to the cloudburst in Kishtwar.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the calamity.

In response to the incident, the Minister immediately spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar and directed for swift, coordinated and effective rescue and relief operations to minimize further loss and provide urgent support to the affected population.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Government stands firmly with the people of Kishtwar in this hour of grief. Every possible assistance will be extended to the affected families,” the Minister stated.

He also commended the efforts of local administration, disaster response teams and volunteers for their prompt action and urged them to continue working on war-footing to ensure timely aid and rehabilitation for those impacted.

