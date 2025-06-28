Minister Javed Rana Condoles Demise of Warden 

SRINAGAR, JUNE 28: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, has expressed profound condolences on the passing away of Javaid Hussain Haqla, Warden of Gujjar-Bakerwal Boys Hostel in Shopian.

The Minister remembered Hussain’s dedication to the welfare of students, noting that he consistently went above and beyond to ensure the well-being of the student community.

His instrumental role in the smooth operation of the hostel and initiatives for the benefit of students left a lasting impact.

The Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to Javaid’s bereaved family, praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the family during this difficult time.