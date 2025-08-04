Minister Javed Rana Condoles Demise of Daughter of SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure 

Jammu, August 03: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana has expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of the daughter of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Mr. Amod Ashok Nagpure.

In his condolence message, the Minister said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the heartbreaking loss suffered by Mr. Amod Nagpure and his family. The passing of a young daughter is an unimaginable tragedy—one that creates a void no words can fill.”

He further added, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this hour of immense pain and sorrow. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength and courage to the family to endure this irreparable loss.”