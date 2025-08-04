Breaking

Minister Javed Rana Condoles Demise of Daughter of SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu, August 03: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana has expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of the daughter of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Mr. Amod Ashok Nagpure.

In his condolence message, the Minister said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the heartbreaking loss suffered by Mr. Amod Nagpure and his family. The passing of a young daughter is an unimaginable tragedy—one that creates a void no words can fill.”

He further added, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this hour of immense pain and sorrow. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength and courage to the family to endure this irreparable loss.”

 

Mainly dry weather forecast in J&K
Three hardcore heroin smugglers arrested, 2kg heroin recovered: Police
http://risingkashmir.com/shah-rukh-khan-performs-umrah-in-mecca-post-dunki-schedule-wrap-videos-viral-6c876da8-d894-49f2-bf87-3dfe289c5777
HM Amit Shah greets Kashmiri Pandits on Navreh
Azad greets people on Rabi-ul-Awal
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘If you are a true Indian, you wouldn’t say this’: SC as it raps Rahul Gandhi for remarks that China occupied land
Next Article CM Omar Attends 9th Convocation of SKAUST Jammu 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Nari Shakti is making significant contribution to innovation…”LG Sinha Delivers Convocation Address at SKAUST- Jammu 
Breaking Jammu
“When are they going to return statehood?” Farooq Abdullah asks Centre over its promises
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Attends 9th Convocation of SKAUST Jammu 
Breaking Jammu
‘If you are a true Indian, you wouldn’t say this’: SC as it raps Rahul Gandhi for remarks that China occupied land
Breaking National