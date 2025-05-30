Minister Javaid Dar launches ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, May 29: Marking a significant push towards agricultural transformation in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the national campaign ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ was launched on Thursday at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K). The launch event was held at the university’s Convention Centre on the Shalimar campus, with J&K Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar presiding as the chief guest.

Sharing the dais with the minister were Chairperson, DDC Srinagar, Aftab Malik, MLA Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai; and Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth. Directors from line departments from the Kashmir division, SKUAST-K officers and a large number of farmers from the Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam districts were present at the inaugural event.

In his address, Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar lauded the two Agricultural Universities of J&K for their advanced research, innovation, and extensive community outreach. He emphasised that government initiatives like HADP and JKCIP are set to transform the region’s agricultural landscape. He stressed that the priority is to provide farmers with the resources they deserve, enabling them to become progressive and ‘Viksit’ (developed). “Recent initiatives such as the importation of Taxel sheep from Australia, the establishment of multipurpose cooperatives, and the enforcement directorate for agrochemical market check-ups will help address farming-related concerns like the mutton production gap, resource use efficiency and the judicious use of harmful chemicals,” the Minister said.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar, commended the university scientists for their creativity, innovative research and their role in guiding government policies. He provided updates on HADP goals and achievements to date, also discussing government initiatives related to minimum pesticide use, double cropping intensity, the Yellow Revolution, milk production and processing, farmer funding, digital agriculture initiatives and Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage facilities. His aim, he stated, is to make J&K agriculture competitive and farmers more empowered. Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who also serves as the Nodal Officer for Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan J&K, outlined the programme’s implementation model across the Union Territory. He informed that approximately 900 teams, comprising scientists and field officers, will be involved in this ‘Abhiyan’, visiting 20 districts across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh. Prof Ganai also highlighted the varsity’s outreach and farmer-oriented initiatives, specifically mentioning potato production in Gurez. Key addresses were also delivered by Chairperson, DDC Srinagar, Aftab Malik, and MLA Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, who emphasised the vision and strategies for a prosperous agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning with the national objectives of the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.’

Earlier in the programme, the welcome address was delivered by Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Raihana Habib Kanth, and Director Research, Prof Haroon R Naik, presented the vote of thanks at the end of the programme. A special moment of the event was the release of significant university publications by the Chief Guest, including ‘Shalimar AgriTalk (Gon’gul Special)’ and ‘From Policy to People: Flagship Schemes of Welfare and Development for J&K’, followed by the distribution of agriculture tool kits among ST farmers. This launch in J&K is part of a broader nationwide initiative spearheaded by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ officially.

Nationwide ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ inaugurated at R S Pura

A camp was Thursday organised to mark the inauguration of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) 2025 at Panchayat Purobhana, Village Langrial, Khanachak, Sub-Division R.S. Pura, district Jammu. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Agriculture Department and allied sectors, bringing together farmers and experts on a common platform to promote sustainable agricultural development. During the programme, the latest technologies and various agricultural schemes were discussed with more than 150 farmers.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Jasbir Singh, Joint Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, New Delhi and S. Arvinder Singh Reen, Director of Agriculture, Jammu. Both dignitaries addressed the gathering, sharing valuable insights and motivation for the farming community. Dr Jasbir Singh emphasised the importance of farmer-centric policies being implemented by the Government of India. He highlighted that Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is not merely a campaign but a mission to ensure the transformation of Indian agriculture through scientific interventions, smart resource utilisation, and access to direct benefits. He urged farmers to proactively engage with the departments, adopt sustainable practices, and avail themselves of the numerous schemes and subsidies made available under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Reen, in his address, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to working at the grassroots level. He stated that VKSA 2025 is an opportunity for farmers to directly interact with field experts and scientists to resolve their issues and upgrade their practices. He encouraged farmers to adopt organic and climate-resilient agriculture while taking full advantage of government-supported initiatives for irrigation, seeds, fertilisers and crop insurance. Adding further value to the occasion, Dr Amitesh and Dr Imran, scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Jammu, SKUAST-J, educated the farmers on best practices for kharif crop management, pest and disease control and other crucial aspects of modern farming. During the inaugural camp, officials and experts provided valuable insights into a variety of central schemes such as PM-KISAN, PMFBY (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana), Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card, and a range of horticulture and animal husbandry initiatives. These initiatives are tailored to boost productivity, ensure risk mitigation, and increase farmers’ income.