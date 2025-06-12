Minister Itoo flags off Aryans Shikara race in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 11: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo Wednesday flagged off the sixth Aryans Shikara Race, organised by JK students of Aryans Group of Colleges Chandigarh, at Dal Lake here.

The race was organised with an aim to promote tourism of Jammu and Kashmir and bring tourists back to valley after Pahalgam incident. Speaking on the occasion, Sakeena Itoo said that this unique initiative will contribute towards the promotion of J&K’s tourism potential on National and International arenas. “This race is not just an event, it is celebration of peace, unity and unmatched beauty of our J&K. Promoting such activities helps create new narratives around J&K, drawing positive attention and boosting tourism”, she said.

The Minister also appreciated the students and management of Aryans Group of Colleges. She added that we have seen the positive role of Aryans Group after the Pahalgam incident as they played active role for facilitation of Kashmiri students studying outside and also took a unique step to conduct special semester exams for JK students. Chairman, Aryans Group, Dr. Anshu Kataria, extended his gratitude to the Minister for gracing the event. He appreciated Kashmir’s beauty, stating that it is and will always be a heaven on earth, unaffected by negative incidents. He also commended the Aryans JK students, who, despite studying outside the state, consistently think about the Valley’s well-being. Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N Itoo; Director Colleges, Sheikh Aijaz Bashir, Director General, Aryans Group, Dr. Parveen Kataria; Deputy Director, Dr. Garima Thakur, senior management of Aryans Group and large number of students were present on the occasion.