Minister Dar visits Saffron belt, assures support for growers

Pampore, Aug 18: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayat, Javid Ahmad Dar, on Monday visited the saffron belt of Lethpora, Chandhara and Khrew in Pampore, Pulwama district, to engage with the saffron growers and reaffirm the government’s commitment to their welfare.The visit underscores the government’s dedication towards preserving and promoting Kashmir’s iconic saffron industry.During his visit, the Agriculture Minister interacted with the saffron growers and took stock of their issues and concerns. These included irrigation challenges, real estate pressures and the need for modern agricultural technologies. He assured immediate redressal of their issues and emphasised the government’s efforts to strengthen the saffron sector through targeted interventions.Dar also attended a training program at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) in Dussoo, where he addressed the saffron growers, highlighting the importance of saffron as a cultural and economic asset. The event was graced by the presence of MLA Pampore, Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and others.Director Agriculture provided a comprehensive briefing to the dignitaries, joined by the Chief Agriculture Officer, Pulwama, the Administrator of IIKSTC and other officials. They highlighted the progress made under the National Mission on Saffron.MLA Pampore discussed the regional dynamics and the importance of supporting the saffron farmers.Minister Dar reiterated the success of the National Mission on Saffron. The introduction of e-auctions at IIKSTC has ensured fair pricing, with saffron prices rising from Rs 80,000 per kg to Rs 2,20,000 per kg in 2021-22, directly benefiting the farmers, he added.