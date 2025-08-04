Minister Dar, CS condole demise of former Comm’r Secy G A Peer

Srinagar, Aug 03: Minister for Agriculture Production Department, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar and Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of G A Peer, a former Commissioner Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, who passed away in Srinagar after a brief illness.In a condolence message, the minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. “Saddened to hear about the passing away of the former Commissioner Secretary, G A Peer. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” Dar said.In his condolence message, the Chief Secretary described Peer as a committed and principled officer who served J&K with distinction and dedication throughout his illustrious career.“His contributions to public service and governance in J&K have left an enduring legacy. He will be remembered for his integrity, professional competence, and calm demeanour,” Dulloo said.Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the CS prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.