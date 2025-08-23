Minimum govt, maximum governance is driving change: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug22: Highlighting the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the mantra of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” has redefined public administration in India, bringing about a more responsive, citizen-centric, and efficient governance model.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, a strong foundation has been laid for innovative governance initiatives. Today, the government is more sensitive to people’s needs, and India stands as the world’s fastest-growing major economy,” the LG said, addressing the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) Awards ceremony held in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that favourable conditions have been created for sustained and inclusive growth, and called upon officials to improve policy outcomes, manage complex challenges, and respond effectively to the unpredictable changes of the future.

Felicitating the award winners, LG Sinha congratulated individuals and institutions who have introduced path-breaking innovations in public service delivery. He said the CIPS Awards honour transformative efforts in health, education, IT, rural development, and other critical sectors—initiatives that bring tangible change to people’s lives.

“The awards celebrate the courage and commitment of those who go beyond routine governance to make a difference. Civil servants, engineers, doctors, scientists, technocrats—these are the backbone of our administration. Their honesty, fearlessness, and efficiency are our most valuable assets,” he said.

The LG underscored the importance of nurturing a culture of innovation across government systems, especially in regions like Jammu and Kashmir. “To build a Viksit Jammu Kashmir, we must foster excellence and adapt modern practices that promote inclusive growth and strengthen democratic governance,” he said.

In a strong pitch for ground-level policymaking, LG Sinha asserted that government policies must reflect the needs and aspirations of the people.

“Policies can no longer be drafted in offices alone. They must be informed by the voices on the ground. A file is not just a document, it holds the futures of thousands. Governance must be measured by its impact on ordinary citizens,” he remarked.

He urged bureaucrats and technocrats to become agents of transformation by harnessing technology and citizen feedback to design effective solutions for modern governance.

The LG also emphasised the growing role of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future of governance.

“AI and other digital tools will lead to better public policies, smarter decision-making, enhanced citizen engagement, and faster, higher-quality service delivery. In this age of rapid change, we must build systems that are future-ready,” he said.

Citing positive transformation in Government-to-Citizen and Government-to-Business services in J&K, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to innovation and digital inclusion.

Among those applauded at the ceremony were changemakers like Jairaj Bhattacharya, founder of EdTechstartupConveGenius, and Swapneel Paul, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, Assam, whose ground-level efforts have delivered measurable impact.

The LG also congratulated the District Administration of Ganderbal for its innovative environmental initiatives and urged wider replication of successful models.

He further called for adopting the AkshayaPatra Foundation’s model to strengthen the mid-day meal programme in government schools, ensuring improved nutrition and attendance.

Addressing long-term development goals, LG Sinha said the administration is focused on addressing challenges in agriculture, especially those arising from climate change. He urged officials to prioritise technology transfer from lab to land, ensuring farmers benefit from scientific advancements.

He added that the 29 reformative projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in Jammu and Kashmir offer a replicable model for other states and Union Territories across India.

The ceremony was attended by AtalDulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr. N. Ramesh Kumar, Director General, Administrative Staff College of India; Dr.ValliManickam, Director, CIPS; M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, GAD;RehanaBatul, Director, J&K IMPARD; senior administrative officials; and domain experts from across sectors.