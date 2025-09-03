Mini Hydel, Major Promise: Small Hydro holds Big Answers for J&K’s Energy Sector

Follow us on

MIR ALTAF

Jammu and Kashmir presents a stark paradox. It is endowed with some of South Asia's richest

river systems and an estimated hydro-power potential of over 20,000 MW, yet its hilly &remote

villages often face power shortages, curtailments, and witness dependence on diesel

generators. The fragile Himalayan terrain makes extension of the central grid both costly and

unreliable.

The solution lies in harnessing the potential of Mini and Micro Hydel Projects (MHPs)—small,

run-of-river systems that can generate clean, localized electricity for schools, hospitals, tourist

facilities, and households. These projects are not new to the region: as early as 1902, Kashmir’s

2 MW Mohra project was among the first in Asia to harness hydro power.

Climate Change and the Himalayan Imperative

Why do MHPs matter now more than ever? Stream flow in Jammu and Kashmir is sustained

mainly by snow melt and in late summer season by glacial melt. Studies on Kashmir Himalaya

point to faster snowline shift to upper altitudes earlier than normal in early springs. Glaciers are

melting faster than projected, precipitation patterns are shifting, and flash floods are becoming

more frequent, changing the normal hydrological regime. The risks are twofold: surging water

flows during cloudbursts and eventual scarcity as snowmelt runoff in streams is decreasing.

Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) counter this problem by accounting for local climato-ecological

variability and fragility. When combined with modern planning, suitability analysis, and

monitoring technologies such as Geospatial Technology, NBS create space for actionable and

sustainable development of MHPs in Jammu and Kashmir. Through these approaches, it

becomes possible to continuously monitor snow cover, river discharge, and watershed health,

and to identify optimal micro-sites where hydropower generation is sustainable and ecological

disruption remains minimal.

Large, centralized dams, essentially being long-term, high investment projects, may struggle to

cope with this volatility. By contrast, decentralized mini hydel projects are inherently more

resilient. They require less storage, can be integrated with solar and battery systems, and are

easier to repair if damaged. In a climate-vulnerable region, resilience is as critical as generation

capacity.

Indus Waters Treaty: A New Strategic Context

The renewed debate around the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), with India having kept it in

abeyance& open expression of dissatisfaction with aspects of international arbitration, has

added a strategic dimension. As India moves to maximize the utilization of its entitled water

resources, J&K has a unique opportunity and imperative to develop its hydro potential

optimally and sustainably. MHPs are perfectly aligned with this objective, enabling rapid,

localized development that fully benefits the region.

Why Mini Hydel? The Social and Economic Case

MHPs are not just about megawatts; they are about community development and dignity.

Following are some of the socio-economic beneficial scenarios:

 Local Access: Villages in Gurez, Kupwara, Doda, and Kishtwar and other hilly & remote

areas often face electricity issues. A 1–2 MW plant can electrify entire far-flung

habitations.

 Livelihoods: Stable electricity powers small industries, apple cold chains, handicraft

workshops, dairy units thus multiplying economic opportunities.

 Education and Health: Schools benefit from digital classrooms, and Primary Health

Centres can maintain vaccine cold chains and emergency lighting.

 Tourism: Eco-resorts and trekking circuits can thrive with a guarantee of reliable &green

power.

The Science & Technology Department’s Catalytic Role

The Science & Technology Department, during last few months, has taken significant strides to

harness J&K’s hydro potential. In June 2025, the department advertised 46 new hydro projects,

totalling 78.65 MW—26 under the innovative Swiss Challenge mode and 20 through

Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements. The response from industry has been

overwhelming, with 73 bids for Swiss Challenge projects and 25 companies vying for IPP sites,

signalling strong confidence in J&K’s clean energy vision. The department’s ambition doesn’t

stop there.

A pipeline of 55 additional projects, with a combined capacity of 298 MW, is set to further

expand the region’s renewable energy footprint. Two projects are slated for commissioning this

season, with nine more planned for next year, out of 28 already under execution. Through

strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and IPP models, the department is attracting

investment while ensuring efficient implementation.

The Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), continues to play a pivotal role in

driving these initiatives, particularly in remote areas. The social impact is profound. The 46 new

projects alone are expected to generate 1,380 long-term jobs and over 465,000 person-days of

work during construction, offering a lifeline to local communities. By prioritizing sustainability

and community engagement, the department is ensuring that these projects benefit both

people and the planet.

To fully materialize this promise, the Department must evolve beyond funding into a

multifaceted enabler:

1. Innovation Hub: Support R&D for modular low-head turbines, sediment-resistant

designs, and digital monitoring tools in partnership with NIT (design) Srinagar, IUST

(design, innovation and monitoring) SKUAST, and local start-ups.

2. Skill Development: Train local youth in operation and maintenance through district-level

academies, creating employment and ensuring sustainability.

3. Hybrid Models: Promote solar-plus-hydel micro-grids with storage to smoothen

seasonal and night-time supply.

The recent emphasis of the Department of Science &Technology of J&K Government on a

“science-driven, inclusive, climate-resilient” energy strategy resonates well with these

priorities.

Our own Success Stories- Precedents to learn from:

 The Mohra Mini Hydel Project (2 MW), established in 1902 in Kashmir, holds historical

significance as India’s first hydropower project.

 The Athwatoo Mini Hydel Project (1 MW) in Bandipora, commissioned in June 2015,

initially faced challenges but has since become a success story. Today, the project

powers local villages, supports small-scale industries, and employs local workers,

demonstrating how MHPs can adapt to community and ecological needs while

delivering sustainable energy.

There are more and can be many more. J&K can replicate such successes at a much faster pace

now.

Way-Forward for a Greener J&K

In the fragile mountains of J&K, resilience must define reliability. Mini hydel projects,

scientifically designed & digitally monitored, offer not only electricity but also empowerment.

They have the potential to bridge the paradox of being water-rich yet power-poor. Further,

MHPs, alongside solar initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, are key to making J&K

a power-surplus region. By integrating renewables, the region can reduce energy disparities,

boost economic growth, and enhance resilience.

The Science & Technology Department has an opportunity to convert the vision of Draft Hydro

Policy 2025 into a living reality: one where the rivers & streams of J&K light up the homes,

classrooms, and power enterprises. J&K can, therefore, lead India in showing how small, smart

hydro power projects can deliver big results.

Footnote:

Inputs/figures on recent MHPs have been taken from X posts of Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS,

Secretary, Science & Technology Department, J&K. Expert view also consulted from Dr.

Mohammad Saleem, Assistant Professor, Department of Planning & Geomatics, Islamic

University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, J&K.

(Author is a Kashmir based educator & writer and can be reached at: [email protected])