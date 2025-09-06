Milad procession taken out in Ganderbal’s Gund, Gagangir

Follow us on

Ganderbal, Sept 05: Thousands of devotees participated in the Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions held in different areas of Gund and Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday, observing the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) with deep reverence and religious fervour.

Soon after Friday prayers, a grand juloos was taken out from Markazi Jamia Masjid Shareef Gund, which culminated at Darul Uloom Ramwari. The atmosphere was filled with the recitation of Naat-o-Manqabat and praises of the Prophet (SAW) as people marched peacefully, carrying banners and chanting slogans in love of the Messenger of Allah (SAW).

Similarly, in Gagangir, a large procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Shareef Gagangir and concluded at Ziyarat Shareef Rayil Gund, witnessing an overwhelming participation of people from across the region.

Religious scholars, while addressing the gatherings, highlighted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and urged people to follow his path of peace, love, and brotherhood.

Residents said the day was observed with full devotion and harmony, with participants distributing sweets and refreshing drinks among the devotees.

The Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions concluded peacefully amid special prayers for communal harmony, peace, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.