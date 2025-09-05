Midnight fury around Saffron town: Chased by the river, residents recall dark night of floods

Follow us on

Abid Bashir

What began as panic quickly turned to terror in the quiet villages of Shalina, Teingan, and Zinpora, just outside the saffron town of Pampore, when the Jhelum river broke through its embankment in the dead of night, flooding homes, streets, and memories that may never be the same.

At around 2:30 am, residents were jolted from their sleep by what many described as a deafening roar. The Jhelum had breached the bund, and within moments, a wall of water swept through the villages.

“For many, it was a night they will never forget. We heard three loud bangs, like something had snapped,” said Shakeela , a mother of four from Zinpora.

“The next moment, water came rushing in like a beast. I grabbed my children and ran barefoot into the dark. I didn’t even know where I was going, just away from the water.”

From Shalina, Rafiqa recalled the mayhem: “People were screaming, children were wailing, neighbours were banging on doors to wake others. The river was louder than anything I’ve ever heard. It felt like it was chasing us.”

In Teingan, 65-year-old Ghulam Ahmad said the water rose to his chest within minutes. “We carried my old mother on a cot, wading through the current. I thought we would all be swept away.”

Nearby, Rehana, a young bride-to-be, wept as she spoke: “All my dowry items are gone. Everything is under water. But I thank God we are alive, that’s what matters most.”

Even amid chaos, stories of bravery and solidarity emerged. Javed, a college student from Zinpora, said: “We formed human chains to help the elderly and children cross. Some boys climbed trees to alert others. It wasn’t just about saving our own families, we saved each other.”

As people fled to higher ground, disaster response teams began arriving. “It was a fight against time. By the time we reached, half the houses were already submerged,” said an officer from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

“People were standing on rooftops, shivering. We ferried them to safety in batches. It was a fight against time.”

A police officer said their mission was singular: “We didn’t stop to count damage or losses. Our only aim was to pull people out of danger.” Many women and children were in shock. We gave them water and blankets on the spot.”

The Army’s Quick Reaction Team from the 55 Rashtriya Rifles rushed in at first light.

“Families were clinging to anything they could,” said one Army officer. “We handed out food packets and supplies. One old man hugged our jawans and cried. He said he didn’t think anyone would come.”

Despite the devastation, residents said the tragedy revealed their strength as a community. “People risked their lives to save neighbours,” said Hilal Ahmad of Teingan.

“In that moment, there were no separate families, only one family fighting the flood together.”

As dawn broke over the saffron fields of Pampore, many stood on whatever dry ground they could find, looking back at homes lost to the river. “We have lost everything,” said Shakeela, her voice trembling. “But we are alive. And for now, that is enough.”