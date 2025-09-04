Mian Altaf expresses grief over mother-daughter’s death in Rajouri

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 03: National Conference Member of Parliament (Anantnag-Rajouri), Mian Altaf Ahmad, has expressed his deep grief over the tragic death of a mother and her daughter due to a house collapse caused by heavy rains in Tanda Kangri area of Sunderbani, Rajouri district.

Mian Altaf also appreciated the prompt rescue efforts carried out by the district administration and police in Rajouri during the natural calamity. In a statement, he said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of a mother and her daughter in a house collapse due to heavy rains in Sunderbani, Rajouri. I appreciate the district administration and police for their swift rescue efforts. I urge the government to provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families.”

He further stated that recent adverse weather conditions have led to loss of life and property across the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary segment. Mian Altaf appealed to the authorities to ensure proper relief and rehabilitation measures for those affected, along with adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.