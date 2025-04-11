Mian Altaf appointed as member of J&K Haj Committee

The government has appointed Mian Altaf Ahmad, Member of Parliament from Rajouri-Anantnag constituency, as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee.

The appointment has been made under section 17(1) and 18(1) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, read with Rule 20 of the Haj Committee Rules, 2002.

His term of membership will be the same as that of the other members, who were appointed through the government notification issued on July 20, 2022—(KNO)