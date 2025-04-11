Breaking

Mian Altaf appointed as member of J&K Haj Committee

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The government has appointed Mian Altaf Ahmad, Member of Parliament from Rajouri-Anantnag constituency, as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee.

 

Mian Altaf appointed as member of J&K Haj Committee

The appointment has been made under section 17(1) and 18(1) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, read with Rule 20 of the Haj Committee Rules, 2002.

His term of membership will be the same as that of the other members, who were appointed through the government notification issued on July 20, 2022—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Apple’s iOS 17 to focus more on stability, efficiency

“We reiterate our commitment to keep empowering girl child” : PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

Legislations for taxation of online gaming, casinos, horse racing cleared by Lok Sabha

J&K police gets 50 medals for gallantry, meritorious service on eve of I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir: “Ideology keeps changing,” says Omar Abdullah on politicians joining PDP ahead of Assembly polls

Share This Article
Previous Article ECI rejects suggestions on EVMs’ vulnerability to hacking 
Next Article J&K will never become Pakistan’s part, it should stop abetting terror: Dr Farooq Abdullah 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K will never become Pakistan’s part, it should stop abetting terror: Dr Farooq Abdullah 
Breaking
ECI rejects suggestions on EVMs’ vulnerability to hacking 
Breaking
Ayodhya had a massive impact on shaping ideas and culture in Asia: LG Sinha
Breaking
15 flights diverted from Delhi airport after dust storm, Air India issues travel advisory
Breaking