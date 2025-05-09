MHA writes to states, UTs to strengthen Civil Defence measures amid hostile threats

In light of the current security environment and the threat of hostile attacks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to augment civil defence measures under the Civil Defence Act and Rules of 1968.

Highlighting Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, the Ministry in a letter titled “augmentation of civil defence measures in the states/UTs” reminded that state governments are empowered to undertake all necessary actions for the protection of people and property, and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of vital services during a hostile attack.

In the letter issued, considering the last night attacks by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Jaisalmer regions, the provision also authorizes the use of local authority funds for such emergency measures, giving them precedence over other financial obligations.

In the communication, the Ministry has requested that “states and UTs invoke Section 11 and grant emergency procurement powers to their respective Directors of Civil Defence.” This step is aimed at enabling swift and efficient implementation of precautionary and protective measures.

“In the current hostile attack scenario, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, which inter-alia empowers he State Governments, to take such measures, which in the opinion of the state government necessary for the protection of persons and property from injury or damage, or for ensuring the due maintenance of the vital services, in the event of hostile attack. The funds of the local authority shall be applicable to the payment of the charges and expenses Incidental to such compliance, and priority shall be given to such compliance over all other duties and obligations of the local authority,” reads the letter.

“I shall be grateful, if Section 11 of the CD Rules, 1968, can be invoked and necessary Emergency Procurement Powers to the Director Civil Defence of your state and UT, may be granted so that efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures can be implemented.”

Officials emphasized that timely action and preparedness at the state and local levels are essential to mitigate the impact.

The call to strengthen civil defence measures follows a serious security incident along the India-Pakistan border as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India’s western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan. According to Indian defense officials, the attacks were largely intercepted by India’s air defense systems, including the S-400 missile defense system, preventing significant damage.

These strikes were reportedly in retaliation to India’s Operation Sindoor conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22. The escalating conflict has led to heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and violating airspace.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)