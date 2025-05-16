MHA orders posting of 9 IAS, 3 IPS officers to J&K

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the transfer of 9 IAS and 3 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre to Jammu and Kashmir while 6 IAS officers from the Union Territory have also been transferred. However, the transfer of two IAS officers has also been retracted.

According to an order, Ashish Chandra Verma (1994 batch) and Anil Kumar Singh (1995 batch) have been posted to Jammu & Kashmir from Delhi.

The other IAS officers include Naveen S L (2012 batch), Choudhary Mohammad Yasin (2015 batch). Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (2016), Shreya Singhal (2020), Mahima Madan (2021), Ananth Dwivedi (2021), and Rakesh Kumar (2021) have also been transferred.

IPS officers who have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir include Sameer Sharma (2011 batch) from Lakshadweep, Sandeep Gupta (2015 batch) from Delhi and Rishi Kumar (2021 batch) also from Delhi.

IAS officers transferred from J&K include Pandurang K Pole (2004 batch), Vijay Kumar Bidhuri (2005 batch), Sanjiv M Gadkar (2013 batch), Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather (2013 batch), Pardeep Kumar (2013 batch), and Rahul Sharma (2013 batch) have been shifted to other states.

Meanwhile, the MHA cancelled the transfer of two IAS officers.

According to the latest order issued by the MHA, “In partial modification of MHA’s order of even number dated 17.10.2024, the transfers of Saugat Biswas, IAS (AGMUT: 2006), from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir, and Yasha Mudgal, IAS (AGMUT: 2007), from Jammu & Kashmir to Puducherry, are hereby cancelled.”

The order further states that all other contents of the original order shall remain unchanged—(KNO)