MHA orders posting of 9 IAS, 3 IPS officers of AGMUT cadre to J&K

The Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the transfer of 9 IAS and 3 IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre to Jammu and Kashmir, while 6 IAS officers from the Union Territory have also been transferred.

According to an order, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Ashish Chandra Verma (1994 batch) and Anil Kumar Singh (1995 batch) have been posted to Jammu & Kashmir from Delhi.

Other IAS officer include Naveen S L (2012 batch), Choudhary Mohammad Yasin (2015 batch). Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (2016), Shreya Singhal (2020), Mahima Madan (2021), Ananth Dwivedi (2021), and Rakesh Kumar (2021).

IPS officers who have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir include Sameer Sharma (2011 batch) from Lakshadweep, Sandeep Gupta (2015 batch) from Delhi and Rishi Kumar (2021 batch) also from Delhi.

IAS officers transferred from J&K include Pandurang K Pole (2004 batch), Vijay Kumar Bidhuri (2005 batch), Sanjiv M Gadkar (2013 batch), Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather (2013 batch), Pardeep Kumar (2013 batch), and Rahul Sharma (2013 batch)—(KNO)