MHA appoints top legal team to lead NIA case against Tahawwur Rana

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, and Advocate Narender Mann as lead prosecutors in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case against Tahawwur Rana.

According to the official notification issued by the government, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of Section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the Central Government hereby appoints a team of Special Public Prosecutors, led by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, alongside S.V. Raju, Additional Solicitor General, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, and Advocate Narender Mann (previously notified as Special Public Prosecutors.”

“This team will oversee the trial and all related proceedings concerning NIA case before the NIA Special Courts in Delhi, the High Court of Delhi, and the Supreme Court of India.”

“Their tenure will extend for three years from the publication date of this notification or until the completion of the trial, whichever occurs first, under the terms and conditions outlined in the Department of Legal Affairs’ notification.”

Earlier on May 9, Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was presented before the Patiala House Court from NIA remand, a day earlier than the scheduled date due to security concerns. The NIA Special Court has ordered his judicial custody until June 6, 2025.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month in connection with his purported role in the deadly 2008 terror strike on Mumbai. (ANI)