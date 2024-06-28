MeT says possibility of rain, thundershowers in J&K

Weatherman has forecast the possibility rain and thundershower towards late night and early morning in Jammu and Kashmir till June 30.

A meteorological department official told that while there is likelihood of light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places of Jammu Division towards late night and early morning, light rain is expected at few places of Kashmir Division.

Regarding the forecast from July 1-5, he said, there is likelihood of gradual rise in rainfall intensity from July 2 onwards with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places. Heavy showers at a few places for a brief period can’t be ruled out during the period, he said.

“Few places may experience moderate thunderstorm/lightning,” he said, adding, “There is possibility of landslides and mudslides at few vulnerable places.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 15.4°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 17.8°C against 16.9°C and it was 2.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 15.8°C, same as on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 14.2°C against 12.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 27.7°C and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 19.8°C, Batote 19.5°C and Bhaderwah 17.4°C, he said. (GNS)